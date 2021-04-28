Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Protect Rights, Dignity Amid Covid-19 Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Healthcare workers rushing with an oxygen cylinder at Jaipur Golden hospital where at least 25 Covid-19 patients died the previous night during an oxygen shortage, New Delhi, India, April 25, 2021. © 2021 Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP Images (New York) – India’s government needs to urgently address healthcare shortages amid the world’s fastest-growing Covid-19 crisis and ensure that vulnerable communities have equitable access to treatment, Human Rights Watch said today. Donors and diaspora groups that are rushing assistance to India should encourage…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


