Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient Greeks and Romans got a surprising number of things right about the spread of disease

By Barbara Zipser, Senior Lecturer in History of Ancient Medicine, Science and Technology, Royal Holloway
From packed train carriages to busy shopping centres, being crammed together in often poorly ventilated spaces had become so normal that it has taken us a long time to get used to social distancing. But our ancient ancestors were much more used to using airflow and space to guard against disease. Indeed,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


