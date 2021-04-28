Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Preprints: how draft academic papers have become essential in the fight against COVID

By Jonathon Alexis Coates, Postdoctoral Researcher, Queen Mary University of London
Since the first reported case of COVID-19, cities across the world have shut down, people have stopped socialising and going to work, economies have taken a hit and there have been far too many deaths. But at the same time the scientific community has come together and produced an immense amount of knowledge on the virus, developing multiple vaccines in less than a year.

This has been possible because scientists have rapidly shared their research on COVID-19, and preprints – scientific papers that haven’t been formally reviewed – have proved essential in this effort. In a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


