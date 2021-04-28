Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient Christian thinkers made a case for reparations that has striking relevance today

By David Lincicum, Associate Professor of Theology, University of Notre Dame
Reparations to Black Americans for centuries of slavery and oppression have been discussed for a long time. But ever since journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote “The Case for Reparations” in The Atlantic in 2014, the conversation has taken on a new urgency. Just this month a House committee voted to create…


© The Conversation -


