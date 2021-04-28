Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why states didn't go broke from the pandemic

By Raymond Scheppach, Professor of Public Policy, University of Virginia
Share this article
During the summer of 2020, there were many news reports about the impending state fiscal crisis due to the pandemic. A July 7 article on CNBC with the headline “Cuts to basic services loom as coronavirus ravages local economies and sends states into fiscal crisis” reflected the concern.

State officials were…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Developing antiviral drugs is not easy – here's why
~ A thousand runs in May – can cricket’s mystical milestone be reached once more?
~ Ancient Greeks and Romans got a surprising number of things right about the spread of disease
~ Four reasons why your tolerance for alcohol can change
~ Preprints: how draft academic papers have become essential in the fight against COVID
~ Cancel culture looks a lot like old-fashioned church discipline
~ Ancient Christian thinkers made a case for reparations that has striking relevance today
~ Wind farms bring windfalls for rural schools, but school finance laws limit how money is spent
~ How a professor learned to bring compassion to engineering and design
~ Space tourism – 20 years in the making – is finally ready for launch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter