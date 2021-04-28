Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feminism's legacy sees college women embracing more diverse sexuality

By Sean G. Massey, Associate Professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Mei-Hsiu Chen, Director of Statistical Consulting Services, Lecturer, Department of Mathematical Sciences, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Sarah Young, BSW Program Director, Assistant Professor of Social Work, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Share this article
Most adults identify themselves as heterosexual, meaning they report being attracted to, and engaging in sex with, only members of the other sex. However, women ages 18 to 29 are increasingly rejecting exclusive heterosexuality and describing their sexual orientation in other ways. These changes in women’s sexuality are not mirrored by their male peers.

That’s the primary finding in our most recent report on nine years of surveys at the Binghamton Human Sexualities Research Lab,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Developing antiviral drugs is not easy – here's why
~ A thousand runs in May – can cricket’s mystical milestone be reached once more?
~ Ancient Greeks and Romans got a surprising number of things right about the spread of disease
~ Four reasons why your tolerance for alcohol can change
~ Preprints: how draft academic papers have become essential in the fight against COVID
~ Cancel culture looks a lot like old-fashioned church discipline
~ Ancient Christian thinkers made a case for reparations that has striking relevance today
~ Wind farms bring windfalls for rural schools, but school finance laws limit how money is spent
~ How a professor learned to bring compassion to engineering and design
~ Space tourism – 20 years in the making – is finally ready for launch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter