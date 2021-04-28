Feminism's legacy sees college women embracing more diverse sexuality
By Sean G. Massey, Associate Professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Mei-Hsiu Chen, Director of Statistical Consulting Services, Lecturer, Department of Mathematical Sciences, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Sarah Young, BSW Program Director, Assistant Professor of Social Work, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Most adults identify themselves as heterosexual, meaning they report being attracted to, and engaging in sex with, only members of the other sex. However, women ages 18 to 29 are increasingly rejecting exclusive heterosexuality and describing their sexual orientation in other ways. These changes in women’s sexuality are not mirrored by their male peers.
That’s the primary finding in our most recent report on nine years of surveys at the Binghamton Human Sexualities Research Lab,…
