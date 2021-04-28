Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why variants are most likely to blame for India's COVID surge

By Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University
Share this article
The emergence of an Indian "double mutant" strain of the coronavirus may explain the country's tragically soaring infection rates. Genomic testing and monitoring will be crucial in the weeks ahead.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NSO Group hasn’t kept its promises on human rights, RSF and other NGOs say
~ Apple's new 'app tracking transparency' has angered Facebook. How does it work, what's all the fuss about, and should you use it?
~ Risks and rewards for South African president as he takes the stand at corruption inquiry
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: former ASIO head David Irvine on the cyber threats Australia faces
~ We're all ingesting microplastics at home, and these might be toxic for our health. Here are some tips to reduce your risk
~ If Papua New Guinea really is part of Australia's 'family', we'd do well to remember our shared history
~ NSW Police want access to Tinder's sexual assault data. Cybersafety experts explain why it's a date with disaster
~ Not every student needs senior maths, but we can make maths more engaging in the earlier school years
~ What steps must be taken to secure oxygen -- for COVID-19 patients and into the future
~ Contrary to popular belief, middle-aged entrepreneurs do better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter