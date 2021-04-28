We're all ingesting microplastics at home, and these might be toxic for our health. Here are some tips to reduce your risk
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Professor of Environmental Science and Human Health, Macquarie University
Neda Sharifi Soltani, Academic Casual, Macquarie University
Scott P. Wilson, Macquarie University
We analysed the dust in 32 homes across Sydney, and found significant levels of microplastics. But having hard, non-varnished floors and vacuuming at least weekly might help.
- Wednesday, April 28, 2021