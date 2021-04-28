Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not every student needs senior maths, but we can make maths more engaging in the earlier school years

By John Fischetti, Professor, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures, University of Newcastle
Share this article
We're told jobs requiring science and maths skills are growing faster than others. But industry reports also highlight human skills will be more important in the age of automation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ If Papua New Guinea really is part of Australia's 'family', we'd do well to remember our shared history
~ NSW Police want access to Tinder's sexual assault data. Cybersafety experts explain why it's a date with disaster
~ What steps must be taken to secure oxygen -- for COVID-19 patients and into the future
~ Contrary to popular belief, middle-aged entrepreneurs do better
~ The Middle East is reorganizing, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Clashes on the streets of Chad
~ The families of Indigenous people who die in custody need a say in what happens next
~ New Zealand's first successful 'stealthing' prosecution leads the way for law changes in Australia and elsewhere
~ Tasmanian election preview: commissioned poll has Liberals likely short of majority
~ Hidden in plain sight: How the COVID-19 pandemic is damaging children’s vision
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter