Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What steps must be taken to secure oxygen -- for COVID-19 patients and into the future

By Trevor Duke, Director, Centre for International Child Health, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
For now, governments and health services should invest in bedside oxygen concentrators and oxygen generators to supply whole hospital needs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ If Papua New Guinea really is part of Australia's 'family', we'd do well to remember our shared history
~ NSW Police want access to Tinder's sexual assault data. Cybersafety experts explain why it's a date with disaster
~ Not every student needs senior maths, but we can make maths more engaging in the earlier school years
~ Contrary to popular belief, middle-aged entrepreneurs do better
~ The Middle East is reorganizing, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Clashes on the streets of Chad
~ The families of Indigenous people who die in custody need a say in what happens next
~ New Zealand's first successful 'stealthing' prosecution leads the way for law changes in Australia and elsewhere
~ Tasmanian election preview: commissioned poll has Liberals likely short of majority
~ Hidden in plain sight: How the COVID-19 pandemic is damaging children’s vision
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter