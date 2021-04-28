Tolerance.ca
Contrary to popular belief, middle-aged entrepreneurs do better

By Alex Maritz, Professor of Entrepreneurship, La Trobe Business School, La Trobe University
Bill Gates was 21 when he and Paul Allen registered Microsoft. Steve Jobs was 22 when he and Steve Wozniak launched Apple. Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in his Harvard dormitory.

The biographies of these tech billionaires who achieved great success in their twenties has helped cement the perception that entrepreneurship is a young person’s game.

Not true. Such stories are the exception rather than the norm.

Starting young can have some clear advantages. For one thing, it gives you much more time to fail the several times most enterprenuers do before they…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


