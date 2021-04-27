The families of Indigenous people who die in custody need a say in what happens next
By Latoya Aroha Rule, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
Larissa Behrendt, Professor of Law and Director of Research, Jumbunna Indigenous House of Learning, University of Technology Sydney
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody are often given as statistics. But behind those numbers are real people and an indescribable impact on the families and communities who loved them. They are the strongest advocates for those who have died in custody, and in reform of the system.
The 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody report — whose 30th anniversary was observed on April 15 — makes recommendations that address the necessity of self-determination for Aboriginal families and communities.…
© The Conversation
