Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand's first successful 'stealthing' prosecution leads the way for law changes in Australia and elsewhere

By Brianna Chesser, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Justice, RMIT University
Removing a condom without consent during sex has been recognised as rape by a New Zealand court. Other jurisdictions could follow suit.


