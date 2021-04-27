Hidden in plain sight: How the COVID-19 pandemic is damaging children’s vision
By Debbie Jones, Clinical Professor, School of Optometry & Vision Science and Clinical Scientist, Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE), University of Waterloo
Kate Gifford, Visiting Research Fellow in Optometry and Vision Science, Queensland University of Technology
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in children spending more time on digital devices, which may have a long-term impact on their vision, including the risk of myopia.
- Tuesday, April 27, 2021