Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hidden in plain sight: How the COVID-19 pandemic is damaging children’s vision

By Debbie Jones, Clinical Professor, School of Optometry & Vision Science and Clinical Scientist, Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE), University of Waterloo
Kate Gifford, Visiting Research Fellow in Optometry and Vision Science, Queensland University of Technology
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in children spending more time on digital devices, which may have a long-term impact on their vision, including the risk of myopia.


© The Conversation -


