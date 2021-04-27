How crowdfunding campaigners market illness to capture the attention of potential donors
By Tom Baker, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, University of Auckland
Ann E. Bartos, Research associate, University of Auckland
Caitlin Neuwelt-Kearns, Postgraduate Student in Geography, School of Environment, University of Auckland
Octavia Calder-Dawe, Lecturer in Health Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Susan E Wardell, Lecturer, University of Otago
Crowdfunding campaigners appeal to potential donors by describing the recipient as the subject of misfortune, rather than personal irresponsibility, and therefore deserving of the their sympathy.
© The Conversation
