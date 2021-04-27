Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our enduring love of Mad Max's Australian outback: an anarchic wasteland of sado-masochistic punk villains and ocker clowns

By Amanda Howell, Senior Lecturer, Griffith University
The Mad Max franchise offers a distinctively Australian take on the action genre. And the fifth film, Furiosa, promises to be yet another extravaganza


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


