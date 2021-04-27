Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As hopes of international students' return fade, closed borders could cost $20bn a year in 2022 – half the sector's value

By Peter Hurley, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Our current quarantine capacity would take six months to handle the return of 150,000 existing students, but 70,000 new students every six months would also be needed to halt the fall in enrolments.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


