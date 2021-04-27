Tolerance.ca
And the Oscar for Censorship Goes to Xi Jinping

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Director Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for Best Director for her film "Nomadland," poses at the Oscars in Los Angeles, April 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool “Renzhichu xinbenshan” or “people at birth are inherently good.” Beijing-born Chloe Zhao invoked this Chinese proverb in her acceptance speech at the Academy Awards last night as she became the first woman of color to win an Oscar for best director for her film Nomadland. It was a moving speech, and the proverb would be familiar to any Chinese ear. You would think this was a celebratory…


© Human Rights Watch -


