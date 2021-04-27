Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Suspend Aid Benefitting Myanmar Junta

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest the Myanmar Armed Forces in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on April 1, 2021. © The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images (Tokyo) – The Japanese government should immediately review its aid portfolio for Myanmar and suspend non-humanitarian projects that benefit the junta or military, Human Rights Watch said today. Japan should immediately suspend Official Development Aid (ODA) infrastructure projects carried out by Myanmar government ministries and other assistance involving military-controlled entities. Following the February…


© Human Rights Watch -


