Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Spanish journalists killed in eastern Burkina Faso

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that two Spanish journalists were killed yesterday in an armed attack in eastern Burkina Faso. This latest tragedy for journalism is another reminder of the considerable risks involved in reporting in Africa’s Sahel region, RSF said.War reporter David Beriain and cameraman Roberto Fraile were killed when the government convoy they were accompanying was attacked yesterday morning on the road leadi


