Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FTC warns the AI industry: Don't discriminate, or else

By Ryan Calo, Professor of Law, University of Washington
Share this article
The Federal Trade Commission is rattling its saber at the technology industry over growing public concern about biased AI algorithms. Can the agency back up its threats?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fish-inspired soft robot survives a trip to the deepest part of the ocean
~ Arbor Day should be about growing trees, not just planting them
~ FBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with Judaism
~ Airbnb hosts, Uber drivers and waiters who are more politically conservative get slightly higher ratings and tips
~ If China's middle class continues to thrive and grow, what will it mean for the rest of the world?
~ Numbers can trip you up during the pandemic – here are 4 tips to help you figure out tricky stats
~ Farming without disturbing soil could cut agriculture's climate impact by 30% – new research
~ COVID-19: 2020 was horrendous for health workers – early 2021 was even worse
~ How teachers remember their own childhoods affects how they challenge school inequities
~ Instead of jumping the COVID-19 vaccine queue, try acting your age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter