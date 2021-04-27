Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

If China's middle class continues to thrive and grow, what will it mean for the rest of the world?

By Amitrajeet A. Batabyal, Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics, Rochester Institute of Technology
China’s large and impressive accomplishments over the past four decades have spurred scholars and politicians to debate whether the decline of the West – including the United States – as the world’s dominant political and economic force is inevitable amid the seemingly…


© The Conversation -


