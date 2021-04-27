Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Instead of jumping the COVID-19 vaccine queue, try acting your age

By Nicole Dalmer, Assistant Professor in the Department of Health, Aging and Society, McMaster University
Sally Chivers, Professor of English and Gender & Women's Studies, Trent University
Share this article
The news surrounding COVID-19, especially when it comes to older adults, has been bleak.

Recent reports indicate heightened ageist attitudes towards older adults. News stories flag the deplorable living and working conditions in long-term care facilities, while older adults living at…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fish-inspired soft robot survives a trip to the deepest part of the ocean
~ FTC warns the AI industry: Don't discriminate, or else
~ Arbor Day should be about growing trees, not just planting them
~ FBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with Judaism
~ Airbnb hosts, Uber drivers and waiters who are more politically conservative get slightly higher ratings and tips
~ If China's middle class continues to thrive and grow, what will it mean for the rest of the world?
~ Numbers can trip you up during the pandemic – here are 4 tips to help you figure out tricky stats
~ Farming without disturbing soil could cut agriculture's climate impact by 30% – new research
~ COVID-19: 2020 was horrendous for health workers – early 2021 was even worse
~ How teachers remember their own childhoods affects how they challenge school inequities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter