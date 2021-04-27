Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These female African content creators are using TikTok for more than just dance videos

By Njeri Wangari
Share this article
These women are showing that TikTok has the potential to become the Twitter of its generation -- a medium for discussion about pertinent issues, in ways that prompt real-life action and change.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Fish-inspired soft robot survives a trip to the deepest part of the ocean
~ FTC warns the AI industry: Don't discriminate, or else
~ Arbor Day should be about growing trees, not just planting them
~ FBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with Judaism
~ Airbnb hosts, Uber drivers and waiters who are more politically conservative get slightly higher ratings and tips
~ If China's middle class continues to thrive and grow, what will it mean for the rest of the world?
~ Numbers can trip you up during the pandemic – here are 4 tips to help you figure out tricky stats
~ Farming without disturbing soil could cut agriculture's climate impact by 30% – new research
~ COVID-19: 2020 was horrendous for health workers – early 2021 was even worse
~ How teachers remember their own childhoods affects how they challenge school inequities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter