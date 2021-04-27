Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracies need “reciprocity mechanism” to combat propaganda by authoritarian regimes

By hytang
NewsLegal action in Europe involving China Global Television Network (CGTN), the Chinese state TV broadcaster, has highlighted the degree to which despotic governments export their propaganda while barring independent news media domestically. Democracies must respond to this dangerous imbalance by imposing the same positive obligations on foreign media as on their own media. Reciprocity is entirely legitimate.Decisions involving CGTN have shown the need for urgent measures by democracies to rectify this imbalance and give themselves mechanisms for countering propaganda by authoritarian countries.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


