Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam sentences journalist Tran Thi Tuyet Dieu to eight years in prison

By DBastard
NewsA Vietnamese court sentenced the journalist and blogger Tran Thi Tuyet Dieu to eight years’ imprisonment on April 23. Dieu, who once worked for the state media, began investigating taboo subjects and posting articles on the Internet in order to put her fellow citizens in the picture. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for her immediate and unconditional release.Tran Thi Tuyet Dieu’s trial in the People’s Court in Phu Yen province in the south-east of the country was rushed through in barely three hours.


© Reporters without borders -


