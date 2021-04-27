Tolerance.ca
Meet Beatriz Gomes Dias, the teacher who could become the first black woman to govern Lisbon

By Liam Anderson
Beatriz Gomes Dias, currently a member of parliament, was chosen to head the list of the Left Bloc in the local elections in Lisbon, scheduled for late this year.


© Global Voices -


~ US Department of Justice opens second police probe
