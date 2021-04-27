Tolerance.ca
Yearning for touch — a photo essay

By Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
In late November, I led a participatory performance, A Proxy for a Thousand Eyes, at the Sydney Opera House. Among the performers were three videographers and two photographers. Their role was to record a loosely choreographed routine of touching between myself and the participants who joined me at the specially designed, Covid-safe screens.

The pandemic has highlighted the desire and need for physical contact and the integral role touch plays in socialisation and well-being.…


