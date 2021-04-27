Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Was Phar Lap killed by gangsters? New research shows which conspiracies people believe in and why

By Mathew Marques, Lecturer in Social Psychology, La Trobe University
James (Jim) McLennan, adjunct professor, School of Psychology & Public Health, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
John Kerr, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Psychology, University of Cambridge
Mathew Ling, Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
Matt Williams, Lecturer in Psychology, Massey University
Share this article
The Apollo moon landings were faked, Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone to assassinate JFK, governments are hiding the existence of UFOs.

These are some classic conspiracy theories that almost everyone has heard about, and a sizeable…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Department of Justice opens second police probe
~ US Department of Justice opens second police probe
~ Yearning for touch — a photo essay
~ Why productivity growth has stalled since 2005 (and isn't about to improve soon)
~ Chinese state media instrumental in smear campaign against wife of former US diplomat, research firm DoubleThink Lab says
~ Ukraine, Belarus commemorate 35th anniversary of Chornobyl disaster
~ Chad: France's allies reportedly killed each other
~ Pentagon attributes “Havana syndrome” to new weapon
~ US Department of Justice opens second police probe
~ NZ's hate speech proposals need more detail and wider debate before they become law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter