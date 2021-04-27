Was Phar Lap killed by gangsters? New research shows which conspiracies people believe in and why
By Mathew Marques, Lecturer in Social Psychology, La Trobe University
James (Jim) McLennan, adjunct professor, School of Psychology & Public Health, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
John Kerr, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Psychology, University of Cambridge
Mathew Ling, Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
Matt Williams, Lecturer in Psychology, Massey University
The Apollo moon landings were faked, Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone to assassinate JFK, governments are hiding the existence of UFOs.
These are some classic conspiracy theories that almost everyone has heard about, and a sizeable…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 27, 2021