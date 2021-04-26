Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trans youth are coming out and living in their gender much earlier than older generations

By Jae A. Puckett, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
Share this article
The survey also found that trans people who live in their affirmed gender report experiencing less stigma, anxiety and depression.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A new generation of ocean leaders
~ High-tech contact lenses are straight out of science fiction — and may replace smart phones
~ Canada should embrace Québec's simple incorporation system for small businesses
~ Public broadcasting: does the UK's regulator have the public interest at heart?
~ All your transport options in one place: why mobility as a service needs a proper platform
~ This $1 billion energy deal promises to cut emissions and secure jobs. So why on earth is gas included?
~ As Tasmanians head to the polls, Liberal Premier Peter Gutwein hopes to cash in on COVID management
~ More people die in winter than summer, but climate change may see this reverse
~ Census results shift political power in Congress, presidential elections
~ South Africans hold contradictory views about their democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter