More people die in winter than summer, but climate change may see this reverse
By Ivan Charles Hanigan, Data Scientist (Epidemiology), University of Sydney
Alistair Woodward, Professor, School of Population Health, University of Auckland
Keith Dear, Adjunct Professor of Public Health, University of Adelaide
Our research looked at deaths in Australia between 1968 and 2018. While more people tend to die in winter than summer, this gap is narrowing – and that's a worry.
- Monday, April 26, 2021