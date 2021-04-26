Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africans hold contradictory views about their democracy

By Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy, Governance and Service Delivery at the Human Science Research Council and a Research Fellow Centre for African Studies, University of the Free State
Share this article
How do South Africans view democracy? Are they in the camp of those who see democracy through a more authoritarian lens – in other words, where the state plays a more intrusive role? Or do they see democracy as more participatory, where citizens have a greater say?

This is an important question as the country commemorates 27 years of constitutional democracy after the historic founding election on 27 April 1994.

The celebrations come against the backdrop of a gradual…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mammals face an uncertain future as global temperatures rise
~ Ghana's secessionist conflict has its genesis in colonialism: it's time to drop the threats
~ Lessons from Igbo trans-generational entrepreneurship: why it matters
~ The reasons South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine programme looks bleak
~ Ghana's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is struggling to keep up with its great start
~ COVID-19 has left Ghana's healthcare workers stressed – but simple things can help
~ Debenhams closure: the case for a national programme to fill empty department stores
~ Caribbean food security during COVID-19 can only be ensured through debt relief
~ Canada must change the law that bans sexual assault survivors from revealing their own identities
~ Venezuela: Security Force Abuses at Colombia Border
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter