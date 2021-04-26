Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mammals face an uncertain future as global temperatures rise

By Maria Paniw, Research Fellow in Conservation Biology and Global Change, Estación Biológica de Doñana (EBD-CSIC)
Rob Salguero-Gómez, Associate Professor of Ecology, University of Oxford
Even with fires, droughts and floods regularly in the news, it’s difficult to comprehend the human toll of the climate crisis. It’s harder still to understand what a warming world will mean for all the other species we share it with. This is true for even our closest relatives in the animal kingdom – the mammals. From mice to elephants, mammals are being affected by rising global temperatures in positive and negative ways that are hard to keep track of.

Take Svalbard reindeer. In their wintry habitats, rain falling on snow creates impenetrable ice sheets that envelop the vegetation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


