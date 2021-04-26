Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's secessionist conflict has its genesis in colonialism: it's time to drop the threats

By Julius Heise, Research Fellow, Center for Conflict Studies, University of Marburg
Werner Distler, Research Fellow, Center for Conflict Studies, University of Marburg
Ghana’s secessionist conflict is rooted in a system that was meant to promote peace.

Since the advent of decolonisation after World War II, secessionist conflicts have been the main cause of civil wars worldwide. An historical example is the Biafra War (1967-1970). A current one is Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis around the calls for the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


