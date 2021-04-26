Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is struggling to keep up with its great start

By Nana Kofi Quakyi, Research Fellow, New York University
Share this article
Ghana became the first country globally to receive a vaccine shipment from the COVAX facility – a global initiative that’s trying to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines – when 600,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses were delivered in February 2021. The country also received a total of about 360,000 doses from India and telecom giant MTN as donations. Ghana’s initial plan was to vaccinate…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africans hold contradictory views about their democracy
~ Mammals face an uncertain future as global temperatures rise
~ Ghana's secessionist conflict has its genesis in colonialism: it's time to drop the threats
~ Lessons from Igbo trans-generational entrepreneurship: why it matters
~ The reasons South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine programme looks bleak
~ COVID-19 has left Ghana's healthcare workers stressed – but simple things can help
~ Debenhams closure: the case for a national programme to fill empty department stores
~ Caribbean food security during COVID-19 can only be ensured through debt relief
~ Canada must change the law that bans sexual assault survivors from revealing their own identities
~ Venezuela: Security Force Abuses at Colombia Border
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter