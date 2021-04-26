Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada must change the law that bans sexual assault survivors from revealing their own identities

By Lisa Taylor, Associate Professor, School of Journalism, Ryerson University
Share this article
Earlier this month, news broke that a Waterloo, Ont., sexual assault survivor was fined $2,600 after she pleaded guilty to violating a ban on her own identity. The story was met with surprise and outrage from lawyers, academics and advocates familiar with the laws of sexual assault.

While I’m as appalled as anyone at this miscarriage of justice, I’m not remotely surprised. It…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africans hold contradictory views about their democracy
~ Mammals face an uncertain future as global temperatures rise
~ Ghana's secessionist conflict has its genesis in colonialism: it's time to drop the threats
~ Lessons from Igbo trans-generational entrepreneurship: why it matters
~ The reasons South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine programme looks bleak
~ Ghana's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is struggling to keep up with its great start
~ COVID-19 has left Ghana's healthcare workers stressed – but simple things can help
~ Debenhams closure: the case for a national programme to fill empty department stores
~ Caribbean food security during COVID-19 can only be ensured through debt relief
~ Venezuela: Security Force Abuses at Colombia Border
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter