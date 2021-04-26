Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Security Force Abuses at Colombia Border

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Washington, DC) – Venezuelan security forces have committed egregious abuses against local residents during a weeks-long operation against armed groups on the border with Colombia, Human Rights Watch said today. Venezuelan security forces opened the offensive in Apure state on March 21, 2021, with the alleged purpose of combatting armed groups in Venezuela. The operation led to the execution of at least four peasants, arbitrary arrests, the prosecution of civilians in military courts, and torture of residents accused of collaborating with armed groups. The abuses follow a pattern similar to that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ South Africans hold contradictory views about their democracy
~ Mammals face an uncertain future as global temperatures rise
~ Ghana's secessionist conflict has its genesis in colonialism: it's time to drop the threats
~ Lessons from Igbo trans-generational entrepreneurship: why it matters
~ The reasons South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine programme looks bleak
~ Ghana's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is struggling to keep up with its great start
~ COVID-19 has left Ghana's healthcare workers stressed – but simple things can help
~ Debenhams closure: the case for a national programme to fill empty department stores
~ Caribbean food security during COVID-19 can only be ensured through debt relief
~ Canada must change the law that bans sexual assault survivors from revealing their own identities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter