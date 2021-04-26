Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Elections Shouldn’t Disparage Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image U.N. headquarters Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. © AP Photo/Jeenah Moon When the United Nations General Assembly held its annual election for seats on the Human Rights Council last October, five countries in the Asia regional group vied for four open seats, including two of the world’s most notorious rights abusers, Saudi Arabia and China. Member states took notice. In the secret ballot vote, the Saudis lost and the Chinese government scraped by for the last seat. When offered a choice, governments can make the right decision. It happened in 2016 as well, when Russia…


