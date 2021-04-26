Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

An Opportunity to Lower Drug Costs in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image File photo showing pharmaceuticals.  © 2018 AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File Last week, members of the United States House of Representatives reintroduced a bill to lower prescription drug costs. Congress now has the chance to provide relief for millions of people in the US struggling to afford vital medicines. For many in the US, health care is a privilege they simply cannot afford. Soaring prices, insurance coverage limitations, and high deductibles and copays result in out-of-pocket costs that undermine the right to health. Patients delay or forgo care due to these…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


