Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do people make paper out of trees, and why not use something else?

By Beverly Law, Professor Emeritus of Global Change Biology and Terrestrial Systems Science, Oregon State University
Share this article
People have painted on cave walls and written on clay and wax tablets, papyrus and paper made from wood. Could screens replace paper someday?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Treated like dirt: urban soil is often overlooked as a resource
~ Restart of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: A doctor explains why benefits far outweigh risks
~ How lifting children out of poverty today will help them tomorrow
~ How Biden's request for more education funding would shift more power to the federal government
~ US landmarks bearing racist and Colonial references are renamed to reflect Indigenous values
~ The FBI is breaking into corporate computers to remove malicious code – smart cyber defense or government overreach?
~ QAnon hasn't gone away – it's alive and kicking in states across the country
~ Metro mayors are all men – but women's voices are needed for the best pandemic recovery
~ New clampdown on arrivals from India expected
~ Mayoral elections: is London’s transport system on track or off the rails?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter