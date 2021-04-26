Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Metro mayors are all men – but women's voices are needed for the best pandemic recovery

By Fiona Armstrong-Gibbs, Senior Lecturer, Liverpool Business School,, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
The UK elections taking place this May include seven contests for combined-authority metro mayors in England. These “metro mayors” run large, metropolitan areas outside London, presiding over a group of local council leaders, a group of business leaders who make decisions about local economic growth (Local Enterprise Partnerships) and, in some places, the police and crime commissioner.

After these votes, there will be nine metro mayors in England. There is one brand-new contest in West Yorkshire this year, while six mayors are standing for a second term. The other two were elected…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Treated like dirt: urban soil is often overlooked as a resource
~ Restart of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: A doctor explains why benefits far outweigh risks
~ How lifting children out of poverty today will help them tomorrow
~ How Biden's request for more education funding would shift more power to the federal government
~ US landmarks bearing racist and Colonial references are renamed to reflect Indigenous values
~ The FBI is breaking into corporate computers to remove malicious code – smart cyber defense or government overreach?
~ How do people make paper out of trees, and why not use something else?
~ QAnon hasn't gone away – it's alive and kicking in states across the country
~ New clampdown on arrivals from India expected
~ Mayoral elections: is London’s transport system on track or off the rails?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter