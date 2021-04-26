Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oscar winners: how the pandemic led to a record-breaking year of diversity

By Claire Jenkins, Lecturer in Film and Television Studies, University of Leicester
Share this article
After initial postponement due to the pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony has finally taken place in Los Angeles. Continued restrictions caused by COVID-19 meant that the ceremony took place across several venues, and even had a UK “hub”.

Even aside from pandemic disruptions, the much-anticipated event was like no other, representing a record-breaking year for diversity among nominees.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New clampdown on arrivals from India expected
~ Mayoral elections: is London’s transport system on track or off the rails?
~ Why some people don't experience vaccine side-effects, and why it's not a problem
~ NFTs are much bigger than an art fad – here's how they could change the world
~ Supermoon: how an illusion makes the full Moon appear bigger than it really is
~ What the government's report on race gets wrong about the education system
~ Here are 9 ways we can make it easier for Australians to get the COVID-19 vaccine
~ Oscars 2021: 5 experts on the wins, the words, the wearable art and a big year for women
~ Philippines: Country faces health and human rights crisis one year into the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Indonesian submarine found: what might have happened to the KRI Nanggala in its final moments?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter