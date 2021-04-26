Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oscars 2021: 5 experts on the wins, the words, the wearable art and a big year for women

By Julia Erhart, Associate Professor, Screen and Media, Flinders University, Flinders University
Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Dan Golding, Senior lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
Harriette Richards, Research Associate, Cultural Studies, The University of Melbourne
Tom Clark, Chair of Academic Board, Victoria University
This year, with shrinking audiences and pandemic restrictions, there was a bitter irony in the fact women won more Oscars, across new and highly visible categories, than ever before.


© The Conversation -


