Human Rights Observatory

Baghdad hospital fire: what happened and what it tells us about Iraq's health system

By Benjamin Isakhan, Professor of International Politics, Deakin University
The Iraqi health sector has struggled for years to keep up with standards and technology in healthcare, due in large part to the 1991 sanctions.


