Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian submarine found: what might have happened to the KRI Nanggala in its final moments?

By James Goldrick, Adjunct Professor in Naval and Maritime Strategy and Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
After a five-day search, wreckage from Indonesia’s missing submarine KRI Nanggala has been discovered at a depth of more than 800 metres in the Bali Sea.

With no survivors from the 53-person crew — and no certainty the cause of disaster will ever be confirmed — the Indonesian Navy will need to decide how much effort it devotes to examining and salvaging the wreckage.

Footage from a deep catastrophe


Initial examination of the sunken…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Philippines: Country faces health and human rights crisis one year into the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Over 80 dead in Baghdad hospital fire
~ Baghdad hospital fire: what happened and what it tells us about Iraq's health system
~ Ferdinand Magellan's death 500 years ago is being remembered as an act of Indigenous resistance
~ Coalition and Morrison gain in Newspoll, and the new Resolve poll
~ 'She beams goodness and light': Rosemary's Way is about a hero transforming the lives of migrant and refugee women
~ Why the defence portfolio could make or break Peter Dutton's political career
~ Young people learn about relationships from media. You can use books and movies to start discussions
~ Loss of two-thirds of volunteers delivers another COVID blow to communities
~ Post-JobKeeper, unemployment could head north of 7%: here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter