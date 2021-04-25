Loss of two-thirds of volunteers delivers another COVID blow to communities
By Amanda Davies, Professor of Human Geography, The University of Western Australia
Kirsten Holmes, Professor, School of Marketing, Curtin University
Leonie Lockstone-Binney, Associate Professor, Griffith University
At one time more than one in three Australians did volunteer work. Only one in five are now doing so, but there are some positive signs as volunteering organisations adapt to changing times.
- Sunday, April 25, 2021