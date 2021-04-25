Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Post-JobKeeper, unemployment could head north of 7%: here's why

By Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Deputy Director (Research), HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
It’s not just the end of JobKeeper that will push up unemployment in April.

The most-recently published figures, for March, had the unemployment rate coming down to 5.6%

The next ones, for April, won’t get published until May 20, nine days after next month’s budget.

They’ll show a substantial increase in the number of jobless as a result of the end of JobKeeper on March 28. Treasury believes it will cost 100,000…


