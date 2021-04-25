Post-JobKeeper, unemployment could head north of 7%: here's why
By Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Deputy Director (Research), HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
It’s not just the end of JobKeeper that will push up unemployment in April.
The most-recently published figures, for March, had the unemployment rate coming down to 5.6%
The next ones, for April, won’t get published until May 20, nine days after next month’s budget.
They’ll show a substantial increase in the number of jobless as a result of the end of JobKeeper on March 28. Treasury believes it will cost 100,000…
