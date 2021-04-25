Vaccinating the highest-risk groups first was the plan. But people with disability are being left behind
By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
During the height of the pandemic, people with disability felt they had been forgotten and were not a priority. In the vaccine rollout, the government is repeating its past mistakes.
- Sunday, April 25, 2021