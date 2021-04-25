Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

10 years after Finkelstein, media accountability in Australia has gone backwards

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Media regulation in Australia has always been weak, fragmented and lacking in public visibility. It has also never had a government bold enough to do anything about it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


