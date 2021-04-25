Intellectual property and Covid-19: how can we accelerate vaccination globally?
By Etienne Billette de Villemeur, Professor, Université de Lille
Bruno Versaevel, Professor of industrial economics, EM Lyon
Vianney Dequiedt, Professor of Economics, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Licensing agreements between pharmaceutical companies and the Medicines Patent Pool, in cooperation with the WHO, could accelerate access to doses for the poorest countries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 25, 2021